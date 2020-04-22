http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IIeuUlthb4o/

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he had ordered the destruction of Iranian gunboats harassing American ships.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president reacted to ongoing reports of Iranian gunboats who continue harassing American ships in the Persian Gulf.

Last Wednesday, 11 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats repeatedly harassed six U.S. Navy warships.

Iran acknowledged their aggressive activity on Sunday, but accused the United States for “unprofessional and provocative actions” without offering any evidence.

