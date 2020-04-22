https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anthony-fauci-baseball-fans-social-distancing/2020/04/22/id/964186

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is a distinct possibility no fans will be able to attend baseball games during MLB season, the medical expert told Yes Network.

“Given the extraordinary efficiency of transmissibility of this virus, I don’t think we can say with any confidence that in the middle of this summer, we can say, ‘OK, July 4, let’s start the season in a truncated season’ exactly the way we would do it normally,” Fauci told YES Network.

“Because there’s gonna be a new normal for a while, and it’s not gonna be just a few months,” Fauci said. “It likely will cycle even into next fall and winter.”

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said teams might have to “limit the amount of people in a stadium and make sure you seat them in a way where they are really quite separated.”

When asked about teams that play in areas of the country where fewer coronavirus cases have occurred, Fauci said, “even with that, I cannot see a return this year to what we consider normal.”

Fauci said it might be possible to have teams play in a few cities and take measures to keep them from getting infected. That idea had been floated by Major League Baseball.

But Fauci thinks “it’s more likely that you are going to have a television baseball than a spectator baseball.”

