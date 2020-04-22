https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/who-director-coronavirus-cover-up

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recently said any content that goes against the World Health Organization’s recommendations during the coronavirus pandemic will be removed from the platform to prevent the spread of false information. So apparently it won’t matter how well researched and documented the information is, if the WHO doesn’t like it, it won’t be up to the American public to decide whether to watch or listen.

“What I’m about to tell you is going to be banned, most likely, on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. And every place else, because it goes against the WHO,” explained Glenn Beck on Wednesday’s radio program. “But three weeks ago, I called for a full audit of the WHO.

“At this point, you know about their assisted cover-up with the overlords of the Chinese Communist Party to try to hide the fact that China is directly responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. And President Trump has rightly halted all US funding to the WHO until we can find out what the heck is going on over there, who is involved, and how deep this is,” he continued.

Everything Glenn and his research team discovered about WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ is well documented, and his connections, not only to the Chinese Communist Party, but also to radical terror groups in Africa is truly shocking. Suddenly, it all makes sense why the WHO has backed China so adamantly throughout the communist nation’s attempts to cover up their culpability in this coronavirus pandemic.

“And this is the guy that everybody in the world, including our media, is claiming is acting in good faith when he covers up for China over the coronavirus,” Glenn added.

Watch the video below to hear Glenn break down the details:

Tonight, watch Glenn’s Wednesday night special LIVE for one hour only at 9 p.m. ET on BlazeTV’s YouTube channel, or anytime on demand when you subscribe to BlazeTV.com.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BlazeTV is offering our BIGGEST discount ever! Get $30 off your subscription when you use promo code GLENN. Claim your special offer at https://get.blazetv.com/glenn/.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

