Dr. Ezekial Emanuel is the father of the disastrous Obamacare legislation and the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Zeke was wrong about Obamacare.

Two weeks ago Zeke was preaching that the government must continue the current coronavirus lockdown for 18 months.

That means no church, sporting events, concerts or dinner at a restaurant… for 18 months.

On Tuesday Dr. Emanuel pushed Americans to publicly shame those who does not wear a face mask in public!

This guy should not be giving advice to the American public.

He’s been wrong about most everything.

