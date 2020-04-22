https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494246-gop-lawmaker-calls-mcconnell-remarks-on-state-bankruptcy-shameful-and

Rep. Pete KingPeter (Pete) KingGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus John Kerry: GOP lawmaker against coronavirus package ‘tested positive for being an —hole’ MORE (R-N.Y.) slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ Trump on coronavirus response debt: ‘We had no choice’ Overnight Health Care: Doctor says he was removed from federal post after opposing funding for unproven drugs | Trump: I ‘disagree strongly’ with Georgia governor on reopening| Battle heats up for phase-four coronavirus relief bill MORE’s (R-Ky.) comments after the senator said that he’s in favor of allowing states to declare bankruptcy in the wake of coronavirus responses that have seriously diminished state budgets.

“.@senatemajldr McConnell’s dismissive remark that States devastated by Coronavirus should go bankrupt rather than get the federal assistance they need and deserve is shameful and indefensible,” King tweeted Wednesday.

“To say that it is ‘free money’ to provide funds for cops, firefighters and healthcare workers makes McConnell the Marie Antoinette of the Senate,” he added.

McConnell said Tuesday in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt that he supports letting states declare bankruptcy as they face budget constraints in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A $484 billion bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday and expected to clear the House on Thursday did not include any new funding for state and local governments.

Congress provided $150 billion for state and local governments as part of last month’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Democrats have said additional funding for state and local governments is a top priority for a fifth coronavirus relief bill, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ Trump on coronavirus response debt: ‘We had no choice’ On The Money: Battle heats up for phase-four coronavirus relief bill | McConnell pumps the brakes, says he’s OK if states go bankrupt | Coronavirus oversight lags as trillions in relief head out the door MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP lawmaker calls McConnell remarks on state bankruptcy ‘shameful and indefensible’ Newsom wants to train 10,000 contact tracers in California Biden leads in three crucial Rust Belt states: Poll MORE have appeared open to including such funding in the next package Congress passes.

King’s home state of New York is the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York reported a total of 257,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a total of 15,302 deaths on Wednesday.

