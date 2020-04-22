https://www.dailywire.com/news/governor-gretchen-whitmer-grilled-over-contract-scandal-has-to-use-notes-to-answer

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer struggled to defend her administration on Wednesday when she was grilled over a scandal involving who was responsible for awarding taxpayer-funded coronavirus relief money to Democrat organizations and operatives.

Whitmer rushed to cancel the contracts on Tuesday after information surfaced online about who the entities were who were going to receive the funds.

When asked during a press conference on Wednesday about who was responsible for selecting the partisan organizations, Whitmer refused to answer and had to repeatedly look down at her notes.

WATCH:

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer Claims She Doesn’t Know Who Sent Taxpayer Contracts To Democrat Organizations, Trump Hater pic.twitter.com/r2AqrSRrk9 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 22, 2020

