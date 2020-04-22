http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/H4SrE0ZGhNY/

Another all-time great is leaving New England to become a Buccaneer.

The Patriots agreed to trade retired tight end Rob Gronkowski and a 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) to Tampa Bay for a 2020 fourth-round pick (No. 139 overall) Tuesday, sources told the Herald. The Pats are sending Gronkowski’s rights to the Bucs, who will soon reinstate him as a member of their team. The future Hall of Famer retired last spring after nine NFL seasons that thrust him into the conversation of greatest tight end to ever play.

Gronkowski passed a physical Tuesday to complete the trade. The Pats’ new fourth-rounder is reportedly the 139th overall pick, which keeps them at 12 total selections in the upcoming draft, second-most in the league.

Gronkowski has one year remaining on his contract. It carries a base salary of $9 million that will immediately count against Tampa Bay’s cap. The Pats currently hold less than $2 million in cap space.

Reuniting with Tom Brady and rediscovering the joy of playing football appear to be Gronk’s primary motivations for coming out of retirement. Two years ago, he threatened retirement to stop a trade before the 2018 draft that would have sent him to Detroit. The reason?

He didn’t want to play with another quarterback.

“(Tom) Brady’s my quarterback. That’s all,” Gronkowski explained to reporters months later. “Wasn’t going anywhere without Brady.”

Brady signed a 2-year, $59 million contract with the Bucs in mid-March. Without Gronkowski last season, he posted some of the worst numbers of his career at age 42. The all-time duo won three Super Bowls together after joining forces in 2010.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, were thrilled to have landed Gronk, and getting him back with Brady.

“Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history, and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement Tuesday night, after the deal was finalized. “Rob has played his entire career alongside Tom Brady and their accomplishments speak for themselves. Together they have developed the type of chemistry on and off the field that is crucial to success. Rob combines elite-level skills as both a receiver and blocker, but what really makes him special is the fact that he’s a proven winner who brings that championship mindset and work ethic.”

Gronk, who turns 31 in May, left the door open to a return several times since retiring. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, floated the idea of a reunion with Brady mere hours after Gronk announced he was stepping away.

“If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let’s just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said ‘Rob, I need you.’ I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back to play a few games,” Rosenhaus told ESPN last spring.

On Tuesday, Rosenhaus confirmed to multiple reporters that Gronkowski will play for the Bucs on his contract.

“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time,” Rosenhaus said.

Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who left for Miami as a free agent this offseason, also chimed in on the trade Tuesday via a livestream on Twitch. He speculated that the vetoed trade to Detroit was a turning point in Gronkowski’s relationship with the franchise.

“I think he got salty after he found out he was going to get traded to the Lions and vetoed that trade. He’s like ‘I’ll retire if you trade me.’ I think he was just over the Pats after that,” Van Noy said.

In January, Gronkowski said he weighs around 250 pounds, down 15 from his playing days. He’s long maintained he’s still in shape, working out six to seven times a week and embracing a new diet; indications he may need only weeks of training to return to football.

Barely a year before he retired, Gronkowski posted the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career in 2017. The following season, his last with the Patriots, he labored through an injury-riddled campaign that wore on him physically and mentally. Nonetheless, Gronk secured an all-time clutch catch in Super Bowl LIII, a 29-yarder that set up the only touchdown of the Pats’ 13-3 title win over the Rams.

A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Gronkowski was revered for his rare receiving and blocking abilities in New England. He totaled 602 catches for 9,024 yards and 91 touchdowns and set several NFL records.

In Tampa Bay, Gronk will add to one of the most talented offensive rosters in the league. The Bucs boast two Pro Bowl wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, plus pass-catching threats at tight end in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. Their offensive line also graded out as one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking units last season at Pro Football Focus.

Without Gronkowski, the Patriots’ tight end depth consists only of veteran Matt LaCosse and 2018 seventh-rounder Ryan Izzo. Last season, Pats tight ends were the least-targeted of any group in the NFL. Ben Watson, who started eight games at the position in 2019, retired this offseason.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

