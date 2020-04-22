https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/go-bitter-doctor-hires-christine-blasey-ford-attorney-debra-katz-represent-upcoming-whistleblower-complaint-trump/

Earlier today US health official Dr. Rick Bright told reporters he was ousted because he insisted on limiting the use of a drug President Donald Trump has pushed as a Covid-19 treatment despite little clinical evidence it works.

Rick Bright was abruptly pushed out of his position as the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority on Tuesday and given a smaller role at the National Institutes of Health.

Bright told reporters when leaving the drugs Trump has touted, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, “clearly lack scientific merit”

Dr. Bright was very upset about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus despite its record of success.

TRENDING: “We Don’t Want You to Feel Like We’re Harassing You” – AWFUL! Bodycam Video Shows Business Owner Harassed and Arrested by Police for Staying Open

Here is Dr. Rick Bright’s full statement, just emailed out by the law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks which will be representing him as he files a whistleblower complaint.

(First reported by @maggieNYT) pic.twitter.com/oQ3j9Z17SK — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) April 22, 2020

And now, just hours later, Dr. Bright has hired two far left hack attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks to represent him.

Dr. Bright is ready to file a whistleblower complaint.

What BS.

The government is littered with these bitter anti-Trump hacks.

It appears Dr. Rick Bright is preparing for a good old Washington media fight. Has hired attorneys Debra Katz & Lisa Banks, last seen representing Christine Blasey Ford in Brett Kavanaugh confirmation battle. https://t.co/TSp8FeLtAd pic.twitter.com/AcQcsO8G62 — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 22, 2020

Debra Katz represented Christine Blasey Ford during her 36-year-old attacks on Justice Bret Kavanaugh.

Katz is also a hardcore communist who was caught on video at an anti-Trump rally spouting off “resist” garbage at the cameras.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]