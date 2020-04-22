https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/herman-cain-newsmax-tv-presidential-candidate/2020/04/22/id/964110

Herman Cain, the maverick American businessman and former Republican presidential candidate, has joined Newsmax TV as an analyst and contributor.

Cain, a familiar face to cable news viewers, will discuss the political scene in Washington and around the nation on Newsmax TV’s top shows.

“I’m very excited to be joining Newsmax TV, which has enjoyed extraordinary growth to become one of America’s leading cable news networks,” Cain said.

Newsmax has witnessed its weekly cumulative audience increase by over 200% in the last six months, according to Comscore data.

“Herman is an American original, a true success story,” said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media Inc. “He’s a brilliant business leader and canny political observer who can navigate Capitol Hill blindfolded, and pulls no punches in his opinions.”

Cain is the latest addition to Newsmax TV’s growing roster of show hosts and contributors, which includes former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, White House correspondent Emerald Robinson, and former Fox host Greg Kelly.

Newsmax TV is now carried on every major cable and satellite system in the nation, as well as paid OTT services, putting the new channel in more than 100 million homes.

Cain’s personal story will resonate with Newsmax’s heartland audience, as he grew up poor in Atlanta, Georgia, where his father worked three jobs — as janitor, barber, and chauffeur — while his mother toiled as a domestic. A stellar student who worked hard, Cain graduated from Morehouse College with a mathematics degree in 1967, then earned a master’s in computer science from Purdue University in 1971, while developing fire control ballistics for ships and fighter planes for the U.S. Navy.

Next, Cain joined the Coca-Cola Co. as a systems analyst, and after considerable success, moved to the Pillsbury Co.

After serving as regional vice president of Pillsbury’s Burger King, Cain then took on the biggest challenge of his career as president and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, a national chain teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

In 14 months, he returned Godfather’s to profitability and led his management team to a buyout of the company.

Cain has long had an interest in public policy. In the 1990s he was chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

In 2011, Cain announced his candidacy for president, advocating for his 9-9-9 tax reform plan. He soon rose to the top of Republican polls in the race. After his campaign, Cain re-established THE New Voice, an organization whose mission is to inform and educate the public and advocate for the policy solutions in the areas of tax reform, energy policy and national security.

