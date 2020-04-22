http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tDe0UNxbi78/

Prominent Hollywood celebrities are encouraging people to participate in Earth Day-themed events, including a climate strike, at the same time that millions of Americans have been laid off due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Stars including Alyssa Milano, Patricia Arquette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chelsea Handler, and Piper Perabo have explicitly promoted the strike to their social media followers, calling for people to participate in the collective action to make their voices heard on the environment.

They are also promoting what activists are calling “three days of climate action,” which in addition to the climate strike includes divestiture from polluting companies and a wide voter registration push.

Earth Day 2020 was intended to be a three-day affair before the coronavirus forced organizers turn it into a virtual event. Instead, a 72-hour live stream event starting Wednesday will feature celebrity appearances as well as talks by Al Gore and Stacey Abrams.

Among the organizations participating in this year’s Earth Day is the National Resources Defense Council, the environmental lobbying group that has come under Congressional scrutiny for its relationship with China.

Hollywood stars have been reaching out to their social media followers this week to promote the Earth Day 2020 events, specifically the “three days of action.”

Alyssa Milano called on her Twitter fans to “strike, divest, and vote for our future,” in a video posted on Wednesday.

Today

is the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay and the start of 3 days of powerful, collective action online led by youth activists. Join us! Strike, divest, and vote for our future. Tune in to #EarthDayLive here:https://t.co/MV6Di6Tn25 #EarthDay #EarthDay50 pic.twitter.com/wgvUsfBjFI — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 22, 2020

Natalie Portman posted on Instagram her support for the “3 days of climate action,” as well as groups including the NRDC.

Rosanna Arquette tweeted out the #StrikeWithUs hashtag in a similar post promoting Earth Day.

Today is the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay and the start of 3 days of powerful, collective action online led by youth activists. Join us! Strike, divest, and vote for our future. Tune in to #EarthDayLive here: https://t.co/tPT4uNDGBi @FutureCoalition #StrikeWithUs — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) April 22, 2020

Jamie Lee Curtis showed her her support for the call to strike, divest from polluters, and register to vote. Actress Piper Perabo and comedian Chelsea Handler also pushed for the initiative.

I’m joining @NRDC and young people all over the world to mark the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay with 3 days of powerful, collective climate action online. Join me April 22-24 by RSVPing and tuning in to #EarthDayLive:https://t.co/l94r6POnls. 💻🌍 pic.twitter.com/wNo6gU5ckw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) April 22, 2020

Musician Jason Mraz also added his support for the call for a climate strike.

Other stars including Moby and Dave Matthews Band also showed their support for the Earth Day-themed events. While they didn’t specifically call for a strike, they tweeted out links to the official Earth Day livestream site that is promoting the strike.

Join me on Wednesday at 12:20pm PT for a conversation on the link between COVID-19 & the climate emergency with Joaquin Phoenix, @nutrition_facts, @swetac and @hailevthomas as part of #EarthDayLive‘s 3 days of powerful, collective action online. RSVP: https://t.co/OBoTHCxZNf pic.twitter.com/0CRMWUF9wX — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) April 21, 2020

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay joining Dave Matthews and others all over the world on #EarthDayLive starting tomorrow, April 22nd for 3 days of powerful, collective action online. Dave will perform on April 24th at 5:30PM ET: https://t.co/drNxChPBw0 @FutureCoalition pic.twitter.com/Iz1OioxUdb — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) April 22, 2020

Still more Hollywood celebrities promoted Earth Day and environmentalism in general, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Downey, Jr.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

