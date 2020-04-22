https://www.theblaze.com/news/homeowner-fights-man-he-spotted-rifling-through-his-car-in-middle-of-night-crook-reaches-for-his-backpack-so-homeowner-fires-his-glock

A Florida homeowner contacted law enforcement about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, saying he saw someone using a flashlight in his car outside his Deltona residence, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

So the 57-year-old homeowner grabbed his Glock handgun and a flashlight and ran to confront the suspect, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect responded by shoving the homeowner and knocking him to the ground — after which the pair fought, authorities said.

What happened next?

At one point the homeowner saw the suspect reach for his backpack — so the homeowner fired his gun at the suspect, the sheriff’s office said, adding that the shot hit the suspect’s knee.

The suspect — later identified as 39-year-old Justin Lee Braddock — fled the scene, and soon after the driver of a white SUV picked up Braddock and drove away, authorities said.

The homeowner called law enforcement to report the car burglary and shooting, and less than 30 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said it found out that a male gunshot victim had arrived at a hospital in Sanford, which is in Seminole County.

Deputies responded and confirmed the vehicle Braddock arrived in and the white SUV used to take him from the burglary scene were the same, authorities said.

What else?

Turns out Darrell Ray Cantrell, 30, and Amy Eland — both of Deltona — drove Braddock to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said, adding that detectives questioned the pair and determined Cantrell worked with Braddock on car burglaries as a lookout and getaway driver.

Justin Lee Braddock (left); Darrell Ray Cantrell (right) Image source: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Braddock had surgery Tuesday afternoon and was recovering at the hospital in the custody of Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said. He’s charged with burglary of a conveyance, conspiracy to commit burglary of a conveyance, and battery to cause bodily harm with bail set at $30,000.

Cantrell was charged with burglary of a conveyance, conspiracy to commit burglary of a conveyance, and obstruction of criminal investigation, authorities said, adding that he was taken to jail on $16,500 bail.

Deputies determined Eland’s only involvement was to help stop Braddock’s bleeding by using a belt as a tourniquet as they drove him to the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

