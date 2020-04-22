http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hHKttlqBzg8/

The leftist, millionaire Hollywood elite took to their social media accounts to celebrate Earth Day on Wednesday, with some posting actually tree-hugging photos. Alyssa Milano used the Chinese coronavirus to push green energy policies, while others honored and gave thanks to “Mama” earth.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. announced the launch of a website for his climate change project.

“In honor of EARTH DAY, and in tandem with @ProbablyPaigey’s (FPC North Carolina Ambassador’s) 18th BDAY…The as-promised Footprint Coalition official website launch,” tweeted Downey Jr.

Last year, the actor revealed his plan to launch a new initiative that he said would confront climate change.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” Downey Jr. had said of his new project. “God, I love experts. They’re like Wikipedia with character defects.”

Actress Kerry Washington shared an old photo of herself… well, hugging a tree.

And here we have more tree-hugging from actor Jared Leto.

Sitting in sand, Wonder Women star Gal Gadot says “this #earthday feels louder and clearer than ever as we face this worldwide challenge.” What a relief.

Actor Rainn Wilson — best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on NBC’s The Office — shared a photo of the earth on his Instagram page, commenting, “Today we celebrate Earth Day. We protest. We worry. We mourn. Our Big Blue Marble is in a severe crisis that is man-made.”

“So what do we do?” added Wilson. “We protest. We worry. We mourn. We pray. AND WE ACT! VOTE for candidates that support science.”

Wilson’s former co-star, actress Mindy Kaling — best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor on The Office — also posted a photo in honor of Earth Day, showing herself hanging from a tree.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden celebrity endorser and left-wing actress Alyssa Milano celebrated Earth Day by posting a video to her Twitter account, in which she bizarrely tied the deadly Chinese coronavirus to global warming.

Today

is the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay and the start of 3 days of powerful, collective action online led by youth activists. Join us! Strike, divest, and vote for our future. Tune in to #EarthDayLive here:https://t.co/MV6Di6Tn25 #EarthDay #EarthDay50 pic.twitter.com/wgvUsfBjFI — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 22, 2020

“We need a more just world and we need it now,” said Milano in the video. “This is our chance to come together to build a society that is equitable, renewable, and sustainable as we work to flatten the curve of this pandemic.”

“We need to hold our leaders accountable,” added the Buying the Cow actress. “And we need leaders who understand that the communities most vulnerable to the global COVID-19 pandemic are also the communities most affected by fossil fuel pollution and the climate crisis.”

Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys tweeted a photo of herself appearing to do yoga, along with the lyrics to Long Time Sun by Snatam Kaur.

“May the long time sun shine upon you⁣ — All love surround you⁣ — And the pure light within you⁣ — Guide your way on⁣,” tweeted the singer.

May the long time sun shine upon you⁣

All love surround you⁣

And the pure light within you⁣

Guide your way on⁣

⁣

Blessed #EarthDay!!🌳 🌍 ⁣

⁣

Mama needs all of our love and she’s making sure we slow down and pay attention⁣

⁣

Let’s take care of each other and our home✨ pic.twitter.com/2NfEOftKKh — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 22, 2020

“Mama needs all of our love and she’s making sure we slow down and pay attention,” added Keys. “Let’s take care of each other and our home.”

“Happy Earth Day everyone,” tweeted musician Paul McCartney. “Let’s take care of this beautiful place.”

Happy Earth Day everyone. Let’s take care of this beautiful place. Love Paul 🌍 #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/K5w0QsBhiW — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) April 22, 2020

“It’s the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay,” tweeted Ellen DeGeneres. “You don’t look a day over 49.”

It’s the 50th anniversary of #EarthDay. You don’t look a day over 49. #EarthDay50 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 22, 2020

Actress Amber Tamblyn posted an ominous poem that she wrote for Earth Day.

“For Earth, I have spent my life in an ego’s error, blundering on the side of a selfish existence,” wrote Tamblyn. “I have let her down, while taking for granted the exhales of her trees; easy air for my lucky lungs, so what?”

“I tell myself, I’m swamped, reveling in the pride of my own pulse to feel the sluggish haul of her disappearing streams, to watch the slow cracking open of the arctic’s skull, to worship the withering breadth of her slipping ice,” she added.

“Pay attention. Pay attention or pay the price,” affirmed the actress in her poem. “Our future, our Earth, our time here depends on it.

I wrote a new poem for #EarthDay now up at Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls @smrtgrls . Hope you enjoy it:https://t.co/QfeFSkD1Wy — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 22, 2020

Actor Billy Baldwin used Earth Day as an excuse to rip President Donald Trump and promote a socialist agenda.

“In 2016… 18-25 year old voters had the lowest voter turnout,” tweeted Baldwin. “Trump is the environmental antichrist so if you want transformative change like 100% renewable energy and the Green New Deal… you better get your asses to the polls in 2020.”

Happy #EarthDay2020!!!

In 2016… 18-25 year old voters had the lowest voter turnout. Trump is the environmental antichrist so if you want transformative change like 100% renewable energy and the Green New Deal… you better get your asses to the polls in 2020. It’s your planet… pic.twitter.com/3IWnxiJ5Ew — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Disney movie star Josh Gad shared a bizarre GIF of what appeared to be a knitted earth blowing out the candles of a knit cake.

“Happy [Earth Day],” tweeted the actor. “We only have one home planet. Let’s protect it.”

Happy #EarthDay – We only have one home planet. Let’s protect it. pic.twitter.com/Yi5W5VSbt8 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 22, 2020

Actress Minnie Driver posted photos of herself enjoying some of her “three favourite places on Earth.”

“I’ve never wanted to protect them more than now,” she added.

Happy #EarthDay ! I’m supporting @SpaceforGiants in their quest to maintain #AHealthyEarth for all of us by protecting ecosystems and the wildlife they contain. Here are my three favourite places on Earth. I’ve never wanted to protect them more than now. pic.twitter.com/Xi0AFqgFec — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) April 22, 2020

Actress Elisabeth Banks celebrated Earth Day by tweeting a photo of a dinosaur drawer by her young son.

“This #EarthDay my family got into #NatGeoEarthDayAtHome by talking about Earth’s amazing history and her secrets, so many of which are still unshared,” said Banks. “#dinosaur by Felix. Click the link to join us in celebrating Mother Earth.”

This #EarthDay my family got into #NatGeoEarthDayAtHome by talking about Earth’s amazing history and her secrets, so many of which are still unshared. #dinosaur by Felix. Click the link to join us in celebrating Mother Earth 🐘🐊 https://t.co/yyE7s7MvxO pic.twitter.com/TsMw5v4OH4 — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 22, 2020

Actress Lupita Nyong’o shared a photo on her Instagram account of a cartoon character putting a BAND-AID on the Earth, along with an environmental quote by Wangari Maathai, Kenyan environmentalist and Nobel Peace Prize Winner.

“It’s the little things citizens do. That’s what will make the difference. My little thing is planting trees,” the quote read.

