Welcome to the new America where law-abiding citizens are arrested while criminals are released from jail.

An Idaho woman is facing 6 months in jail and or a $1,000 fine for holding a yard sale.

Christa Thompson was helping her husband Peter, a truck driver, sell his late father’s belongings at a yard sale when police issued her a citation for violating the Governor’s Coronavirus lockdown order.

Peter Thompson told the Idaho Freedom Foundation that after his father passed away he had a significant financial incentive to sell his father’s belongings because his family took over his storage unit which was cost $1,000 a month.

The storage unit was a financial burden to the one-income family with SIX children.

The Rathdrum Police Department, however, said the Thompson’s yard sale was “non-essential.”

“On April 17, 2020 Rathdrum Police issued a citation in response to Governor Little’s Stay-at-Home Order. The family has had a yard sale for the past week within the City of Rathdrum. A garage sale/yard sale is not an essential business and should not be open for business,” the Rathdrum Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“The Rathdrum Police Department attempted to educate and warn prior to issuing a citation. Rathdrum PD has also received several complaints from the public in regard to the yard sale. This was a large non-essential yard sale that filled the entire front yard and spilled into the back yard as well. These yard sale items could be seen from Highway 41,” the police chief added.

The police department received major backlash.

“Rathdrum PD should be ashamed. Let people have a choice. If I choose to stop in at a yard sale that’s on me,” one FB user wrote.

“I hope this family can find a good constitutional lawyer and sue the Police Department for their disregard to our constitution of the state of Idaho and the constitution of the United States,” another added.

There you have it. The police deemed the yard sale non-essential so the woman is now facing prison time.

Separately, a young mother was arrested by police in Idaho for playing with her children in a park.

Paging AG Barr!

