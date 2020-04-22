https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/idiotic-possibly-unconstitutional-order-houston-police-officers-union-blasts-liberal-county-judge-imposing-draconian-mask-order/

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. Twitter avatar

The Houston Police Officers’ Union unleashed on liberal Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo for imposing a “Draconian” mask order.

“Now we want to be very clear, HPOU believes everyone should be wearing a mask in public, in order to protect themselves from the virus and we are encouraging all of our officers to wear a mask. However, we draw the line…” the police union said in a Twitter post.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a “proud progressive,” on Wednesday will be making it mandatory for anyone over the age of 10 to wear a mask in public in response to the Coronavirus panic.

Democrat Judges, Mayors and Governors are using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to impose authoritarian, unconstitutional orders.

TRENDING: “We Don’t Want You to Feel Like We’re Harassing You” – AWFUL! Bodycam Video Shows Business Owner Harassed and Arrested by Police for Staying Open

Lina Hidalgo is drunk on power and she actually believes she has the authority to force Americans to cover their faces, the First Amendment be damned.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union called Hidalgo’s mask order “idiotic” and “possibly unconstitutional.”

“Our officers work every single day to bridge the gap with our community and earn their trust, we will not stand idly by and allow Hidalgo to tear that bridge down, with her horrific leadership and echo chamber decision making,” HPOU president Joe Gamaldi said.

The HPOU said it contacted the Attorney General’s office “seeking an opinion on the legality of imposing a criminal penalty/fine for anyone not wearing a mask in public.”

Attorney General Bill Barr this week said the DOJ would be going after government officials who persist on authoritarian orders.

While they wait for a response from the AG’s office, the officers will use DISCRETION in these matters.

“We do not have time to be pawns in Hidalgo’s game of attempting to control the actions of law abiding , tax paying individuals of our community. Especially since the idiotic order, is possibly and unconstitutional one, from the County Judge.”

Bravo!

HPOU response to @LinaHidalgoTX draconian mask order: “Now we want to be very clear, HPOU believes everyone should be wearing a mask in public, in order to protect themselves from the virus and we are encouraging all of our officers to wear a mask. However, we draw the line…” pic.twitter.com/XbphfNYHii — Houston Police Officers’ Union (@HPOUTX) April 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

