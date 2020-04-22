http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SzHFRJ48sU0/kavanaugh-versus-biden.php
Larry O’Connor’s interview with Mollie Hemingway can be heard in the audio below. O’Connor talks to Mollie about her Federalist column “Don’t Let The Washington Post Get Away With Memory-Holing Its Anti-Kavanaugh Campaign.” Subhead: “Ruth Marcus and others at the Washington Post who led the effort to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life based on unsubstantiated allegations know that what they did was evil.” Hemingway not only condenses the relevant points in a compelling manner, she does so with harshness appropriate to the case.
This is straight up 🔥🔥🔥 from @MZHemingway on the @LarryOConnor show about Judge K, Biden and media double standards: https://t.co/GggX99iTyf
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) April 21, 2020