http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/25EyA31X8NE/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that he is willing to help states with things that are related to the coronavirus, but not in “revenue replacement for state governments” or “solving their pension problems for them.”

McConnell said, “We’re not interested in revenue replacement for state governments. We’re interested in trying to help them with anything related to the coronavirus. We’re not interested in solving their pension problems, or all these other things that they would like for us to finance.”

He added, “We’re gonna wait at least until May the 4th, which is the time we’re going to have everybody back in the Senate, and clearly weigh, before we provide assistance to states and local governments who would love for us to borrow money from future generations to make sure that they have no revenue losses. Before we make that decision, we’re going to weigh the impact of what we’ve already added to the national debt, and make certain that if we provide additional assistance for state and local governments, it’s only for coronavirus-related matters. We’re not interested in solving their pension problems for them. We’re not interested in rescuing them from bad decisions they’ve made in the past. We’re not going to let them take advantage of this pandemic to solve a lot of problems that they created for themselves with bad decisions in the past.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

