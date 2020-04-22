http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Nphwsu7QRwU/meet-person-extreme-isolation-antarctica-november-avoid-coronavirus-shares-exercise.htm

Thirty-four-year-old Karin Jansdotter, a chef on the Troll Norwegian research base on Queen Maud Land, is on a year-long contract in Antarctica and has been in isolation from the public since November last year.

Although she lives with five men on the remotely Antarctic station, her location separates her from the community. She shares that morning meditations, mountain hikes, FaceTiming with family and friends, and delicious food help her keep sane despite living in isolation.

Originally from Sweden, Jansdotter is set to stay put in the arctic until autumn, when her year-long contract ends.

Antarctica is presently the only continent that hasn’t been hit by the coronavirus. Jansdotter recounts how she found out about the virus, being far away from it all, and says it was ‘very surreal’. She says her team considers themselves to be lucky to have their jobs and to not be at risk as they live far away and are not going to meet anyone for the next seven months.

She says they follow worldly events from their base and is the ‘talk around the dinner table.’ Their thoughts are always with their loved ones back at home and worry about their safety.

Jansdotter mentions about her fear of being helplessly stuck in Antarctica when someone from her family gets sick. She says she feels calm after talking to them and seeing that they are fine.

Far From Civilization

Jansdotter’s temporary home is extremely remote. However, she expressed that she appreciates the solitude and silence of the place.

Troll Station’s closest neighbor is the South African base, Sanae IV, which is about 186 miles away. Between Sanae and Troll is a broad ice stream that is perilous to cross by snowmobile, which is why no one attempts to pass it unless necessary.

In wintertime, Troll is sensibly cut off from the rest of the world as the airstrip is closed. However, there is a satellite link-up. The satellite allows the team to make phone calls, surf the internet, watch television, and send e-mails.

Daily Routine in Isolation

To start the day, Jansdotter gets up at 6 A. M., two hours before starting work, to read, meditate, write in her journal, all the while consuming cups of her favorite dark roast Swedish coffee by candlelight.

She also practices breathing techniques developed by Wim Hof, also known as the ‘Ice Man.’ Hof holds Guinness world records for swimming under ice and finishing a barefoot half-marathon on ice and snow. She mentions also doing yoga for atleast 20 minutes.

After her dose of ‘alone time,’ Jansdotter eats breakfast with her teammates. She then gets to work, preparing lunch that will be served around 11:30 A.M. After lunch is finished, they wash up and then prepare for dinner, which is served at 3:30 P.M.

Jansdotter reveals that she exercises every day, as it helps her to focus and keeps her mentally and physically strong. She adds that being active is essential for isolation because of the endorphins emitted, which helps in boosting one’s mood.

Along with exercise, she says that good food is also essential to boost one’s morale when living in isolation and that mixing things up keeps it fun.

