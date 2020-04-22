http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oBSLxg3f89U/

America’s “corporate press” myopically views news through a binary lens of “pro-Trump” and “anti-Trump,” said Michael Malice, author of The New Right: A Journey to the Fringe of American Politics and host of YOUR WELCOME, offering his comments on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour.

“The corporate press in the [United] States … sees everything as a function of either pro-Trump or anti-Trump,” Malice said. “If Trump’s against China, then by definition China is good. It’s really kind of demented.”

Malice continued, “Over the weekend, [China] started cracking down harder on Hong Kong then they have at any time since 1997 — the handover from the British. They’ve been locking up people who are political activists, including the equivalent Rupert Murdoch, people who are media personalities there, really high-up public figures and claiming, ‘You’re causing civil unrest by having protests without a license.’ So they’re flexing their muscle, and over here it’s just a function of Trump, Trump, Trump.”

Malice quipped, “It’s just amazing. President Trump is so talented that he’s gotten the left to care about anti-Asian racism for the first time in history. This is unprecedented, and it’s gone away now. of course, but for five minutes they pretended to care about Asian people.”

Democrats and the broader left will posture as critical of the Chinese Communist Party if they deem such a shift as politically necessary to win public support, Malice said.

Growing global public consensus on “how bad China is … does give hope that [the left] will become the biggest cold warriors we’ve ever seen” against China, estimated Malice, “if only because that’s their path to maintaining cultural hegemony in the [United] States.”

