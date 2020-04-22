http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ZJjg6VtKQIs/midweek-in-pictures-volume-6.php

So this marks the sixth week in a row of a special midweek edition of Week in Pictures, which our operating guidelines say is only supposed to happen on weeks with extraordinary news events, etc. But as the lockdown has become the new normal, we’ll just have to see if we can keep this up. For now, meme-generation, along with stocking Nancy Pelosi’s ice cream supply, seem to be the only thriving sectors in America. By the way, while we’ve heard about layoffs in the news media, who no news about layoffs in Hollywood. I’ve got to think that a lot of productions are shut down.

And finally. . . Power Line fans Peyton, Melissa, Brittany & Lizzie:

Photo by Mike, submitted by Renée Saeger. Thanks all!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

