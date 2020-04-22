http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yuc9UTLdnBg/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that billionaire Mike Bloomberg will assist New York in developing a test and trace program for the Chinese coronavirus.

“Michael Bloomberg will design the program, design the training, he’s going to make a financial contribution,” Cuomo said at a press briefing in Albany. “He has tremendous insight both governmentally and from a private sector business perspective in this.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.

