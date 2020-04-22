http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qOjh4usQBaY/

Wednesday during Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) pledged to confirm more of President Donald Trump‘s judicial nominees after Congress returns to Washington, D.C., as the states lift lockdowns from the coronavirus pandemic.

A transcript is as follows:

HUGH HEWITT: Well, maybe her constituents will, there are enough small businesses led by liberals, they might agree on this one. Mr. Leader, it wouldn’t be a conversation if we didn’t talk about judges. I know you folks are overwhelmed. You’ve done an amazing job. But our friend, Senator Graham, we’ve got to get him holding some hearings for Rick Richmond and nominees like John Flynn who aren’t even up there, and votes for Mark Scarsi. California is out of judges. When are we going to get back to hearings and votes? SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL: Well, the current plan is to go back in session on May the 4th. I haven’t seen anything that would discourage me from doing that. And as soon as we get back in session, we’ll start confirming judges again. We need to have hearings, and we need to confirm judges. Hugh, you and I have discussed this before. My motto for the year is leave no vacancy behind. That hasn’t changed. The pandemic will not prevent us from achieving that goal.

