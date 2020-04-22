http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KQun_0yXR58/

The Montana Republican Party torched Montana Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday for fundraising with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) while Montanans wait for a plan from the governor on how to reopen the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bullock, who is running to unseat Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), has instituted a stay-at-home order for Montana until Friday, after which he will gradually reopen the state’s economy.

In the meantime, Harris hosted a fundraiser with Bullock on Tuesday.

Brooke Stroyke, the Montana Republican Party communications director, told Breitbart News in a statement on Wednesday that Bullock has prioritized his time with leftist elites such as Harris and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over reopening the state’s economy.

“Montanans have yet to see a plan from Gov. Bullock on reopening our economy, but that didn’t stop the governor from spending his Tuesday night introducing himself to far-left California donors with Kamala Harris,” Strokye said. “Bullock cozying up to liberal elites like Kamala and Chuck Schumer comes as no surprise when you look at how far left the governor has shifted on major issues.”

Bullock has moved leftward on his positions on abortion, gun control, and immigration in recent years.

Bullock told CNN in 2018 that he “would” support a semiautomatic assault rifle ban. The Montana governor vetoed a bill in 2019 that would have ensured that newborns who survive abortions would receive life-saving care. Bullock vetoed legislation that would have banned sanctuary cities in Montana. Bullock also supported impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office.

“Whether he’s removed at the ballot box or through an impeachment proceeding, we’ve got to recognize the next person that comes in has to be able to deal with those great divides,” Bullock said in October 2019.

Bullock spent months denying that he would run for the Senate after ending his failed presidential bid. It appears that Bullock may have changed his mind about running for the Senate seat after prominent Democrats such as former President Barack Obama and Schumer lobbied for Bullock to run.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

