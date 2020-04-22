https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/national-guard-captains-revolt-attempted-military-uprising-failed-socialist-tyrant-nicolas-maduro/

The Venezuelan regime’s intelligence agencies arrested several military officials after an attempted uprising and revolt on Monday morning.



Once again active and retired National Guard officials attempted an action against the Venezuelan dictator and failed. According to @SebastianB, the operation had to first seize weapons in Detachment 441 de la Guardia located in Puerta Morocha in Miranda state.

Meanwhile, preliminary reports from the military intelligence (DGCIM), the second step of the rebel group was to move to the Ramo Verde jail.

The military intended to take the military prison, to release detainees who had been imprisoned for political reasons.

In other words, they were to liberate those accused of “Treason against the Fatherland” and “Instigation to Rebellion” who would join them on their military uprising.

As a result, in the leadership of the revolt: Captain Murillo Rubio, Captain John Contreras Gómez and retired Captain Renny Adelso Olivares Moreno were all are detained along with another 17 military officials.

The dictator Maduro is still silent about the uprising and talks about suspending the parliamentary elections scheduled for this year.

There is a seething rage in Venezuela due to the deadly pandemic by COVID 19 and the frustration of the people who must risk their lives to feed their families. Venezuela is a ticking time bomb. Currently, there are many pressures and apparently time is running out for the so-called Socialism of the 21st century.

Elda Primera is a Venezuelan journalist in exile. She is a journalist covering the Venezuelan crisis. She was a television and radio reporter for 19 years in Venezuela before fleeing the country late last year. Currently, Elda continues to write about the Venezuelan conflict. Elda is an expert on the dangers of socialism. She is committed to freedom of expression and the restitution of democracy for a better world. To contact the author:

Elda Primera at [email protected]

