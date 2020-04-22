http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JP0mP14cGzw/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro stated that the coronavirus was “probably” spawned in a lab in China.

Navarro said, “They spawned the virus, probably in that P4 lab right there in China, and then they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization. And Sean, what that did over a six-week period is allow hundreds of thousands of Wuhanians, basically, to get on aircraft and seed the world.”

He continued that China bought up PPE supplies and is “profiteering” off the outbreak and is “sending us counterfeit tests.”

