Neo-Nazis obtained leaked passwords and email addresses reportedly belonging to leading public health organizations dealing with the coronavirus crisis in order to call for a harassment campaign against such groups, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

SITE, which tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist groups, said the information circulated online on Sunday and Monday but has not verified if it is genuine.

The list of leaked information allegedly belonged to such groups as the World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health and the Gates Foundation. Other prominent groups supposedly targeted include the World Bank and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WHO told Business Insider that after performing precautionary tests on active WHO email addresses that were exposed, it found none had been compromised.

Israeli terrorism analyst and SITE Executive Director Rita Katz told Business Insider that “Neo-Nazis and white supremacists” used the data they exposed to “call for a harassment campaign while sharing conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic.

“The distribution of these alleged email credentials were just another part of a months-long initiative across the far-right to weaponize the COVID-19 pandemic,” Katz emphasized, adding that “the targets of these lists: NIH, CDC, WHO — these are exactly the types of organizations Neo-Nazis and white supremacists have been targeting amid the crisis.”

