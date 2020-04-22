https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/newsom-no-specific-date-reopen-california-1268-coronavirus-deaths-40-million-population/

Governor Newsom said there is no specific date to reopen California for business after 1,268 Coronavirus deaths in his state of 40 million people.

Newsom wants to significantly increase COVID-19 testing across the state before he allows businesses to reopen.

The Democrat Governor announced that some hospitals are now open and able to get surgeries scheduled.

We missed the part of the Constitution that says Americans can only go outside and or work if they have been tested for a virus.

NBC Bay Area reported:

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said there is no date to ease coronavirus shelter-at-home restrictions and reopen California’s economy, as the six indicators he initially outlined for reopening the state have yet to be realized. Newsom, however, did indicate progress has been made with his detailed playbook for reopening the state. The governor said he had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump, and the two agreed to significantly increase testing across California, with hundreds of thousands of new swabs coming and 86 new testing sites opening. In his remarks about testing, which is the first of the six indicators, Newsom said the state has set a goal to test 60,000 to 80,000 people a day. Currently, about 16,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted daily, he said. Newsom has made it clear that when it happens, it will be a slow reopening, most likely not similar to Georgia, which has allowed all nail salons, barbershops, massage and tattoo parlors to reopen starting Friday and dine-in restaurants and movie theaters starting Monday.

The spokeswoman for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department thinks she has the authority to tell people they can’t leave their homes and told NBC Bay Area she is not happy seeing more people out an about, defying the stay-at-home order.

“We can see (Highway) 101, and there are way too many cars on there,” the power-hungry tyrant and county spokeswoman Marianna Moles said. “And unless a lot more people just became essential workers, you all are bending the rules a little bit.”

In the first large-scale study of adults tested for COVID-19 antibodies in their blood, initial results show researchers found that 4.1% have the antibodies, an indication that they have already been exposed to the virus.

“That translates to roughly 221,000 to 442,000 adults who have recovered from an infection, once margin of error is taken into account, according to the researchers conducting the study,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “The estimated infection numbers are 28 to 55 times higher than the 7,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases L.A. County had reported at the time of the study in early April.”

But Californians are still being told they cannot leave their homes or work unless it’s “essential” (whatever that means).

