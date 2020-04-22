http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8mqPwyW2Pe8/jersey-reports-record-379-deaths-191351782.html

(Bloomberg) — New Jersey reported an additional 379 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record one-day increase.

Fatalities now total 4,753. The state reported 3,643 cases, for a total of 92,387.

The state is opening a new field medical center in Atlantic City as hospitalizations migrate from the north to central and southern Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

