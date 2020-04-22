https://www.dailywire.com/news/ocasio-cortez-condescends-americans-should-refuse-to-go-back-to-work

Speaking on a new talk show that will premiere Wednesday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who receives an annual salary of $174,000 and whose remarks this month about the United States have engendered an incendiary response, urged Americans to refuse to go back to work once the economy begins to open up.

Vice TV, which will air “A Seat at the Table” along with Ocasio-Cortez’s commentary, reported, “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a national work boycott. The congresswoman says Americans should refuse to go back to work.”

Ocasio-Cortez reportedly stated on the show, “When we talk about this idea of reopening society you know, only in America —does the president — when the president tweets about liberation — does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say no — we’re not going back to that,” according to the Washington Times, which added that Ocasio-Cortez continued, “We’re not going back to working 70-hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives.”

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to President Trump’s series of tweets calling for the liberation of states that have been encumbered with stay-at-home orders and lockdowns.

Ironically, considering she is calling for Americans to remain jobless, this week Ocasio-Cortez blamed the Trump administration for the loss of 20 million jobs, lecturing:

Mass unemployment was a choice. We did not need to lose 20 million jobs. We didn’t. We had options and the option that we chose was to do nothing, despite the fact that we could have done something to save millions of jobs in this country. And so, our political leadership, starting right at the White House and paired right up there with Mitch McConnell, said, hmm, we could take bold action right now to guarantee people’s jobs and guarantee payroll in this country, or we can allow mass unemployment. And what was allowed to happen, the thing that we chose, not we, but they, chose was mass unemployment and that is going to take years for us to recover from.

As The Daily Wire reported, “Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks are not true. Republicans have repeatedly led on the issue of providing funding to Americans and American businesses that are struggling as a result of the pandemic only to be repeatedly blocked by Democrats.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been issuing all sorts of vitriolic attacks in April; in early April, Ocasio-Cortez slammed the United States as an inhumane society, saying on Democracy Now!“We should have universal systems where every person can see the doctor free of charge when they need to see it so that they can get the care that they need. That is what it means to live in an advanced and modern and humane society, and so long as we don’t do that, we have not earned the right to call ourselves one.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s high-handed perspective was reinforced when earlier this week she celebrated the loss of jobs in the oil industry, huffing after oil futures plunged below zero, “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*.”

