Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in an Instagram Live video this week that if people want to reopen the economy that they should “march on over” to the White House and protest President Donald Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks on Monday night in response to protesters demonstrating against governors whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in overreaching clampdowns on freedoms.

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks also came as she faced backlash for cheering American job losses on Twitter earlier in the day.

“If you want your freedom, if you want to end the shutdown, then tell your president to make some damn tests and to support some state governments,” Ocasio-Cortez seethed. “This is outrageous. So, if you wanna make sure that we reopen the economy, why don’t you turn around, march on over to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and protest this president whose not supporting our governors and making sure that we get the tests, the medical equipment, the hospital funding, and the state and local funding, so that we can all get on with our lives.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks falsely suggest that Trump is not helping states and their governors. The president, while he has recieved some criticisms from some governors, has received strong praise from many governors, including Democrat governors, over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are just a couple of things that Democrat governors have said about the administration’s response:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D): “His team is on it. They’ve been responsive late at night, early in the morning and they’ve thus far been doing everything they can do and I want to say thank you and I want to say that I appreciate it.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D): “He returns calls. He reaches out, he’s been proactive. We could that Mercy ship down here in Los Angeles, that was directly because he sent it down here. 2,000 medical units came to the state of California, these FMS, these field medical stations, and that’s been very, very helpful.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D): “We had asked if we could have, if New Jersey could access to a piece of the beds that are on the USNS Comfort and the president came back, called me, assured me a few minutes before I walked in here to say that they would grant that to New Jersey. So that’s big step for us in addition to all the other capacity. I thank the president and vice president who were on the call.”

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez saw news that oil futures plunged below zero, which is extremely harmful to the industry, and cheered, “You absolutely love to see it.”

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “You absolutely love to see it. This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right time for a worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet. *cough*”

Ocasio-Cortez’s apparent glee over the devastation that Americans are suffering, while she continues to make $174,000 a year, drew widespread backlash online.

The former bartender said earlier this week that she would not support Republican-led efforts to help Americans that are struggling right now.

“If it matches up with what has been reported, I will not support this bill,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hammered the far-left congresswoman on Tuesday night for celebrating Americans who lost their jobs.

“When oil prices dropped to their lowest point ever yesterday, people who care about this country were horrified to see,” Carlson said. “The oil and gas industry employs nearly 10 million Americans, that’s more than 5 percent of all jobs in the country and for those people this was a tragedy.”

“But for people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it was a cause for celebration,” Carlson continued. “As the bottom dropped out of one of our most critical industries in America, the former Sandy Ocasio from suburban Westchester tweeted this: [text of her tweet].”

“You love to see it,” Carlson mockingly said of Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks. “Love to see what? Blue collar America take another kick to the face? Ocasio-Cortez soon realized she had been too honest so she deleted the tweet, but it was too late, she had been exposed for who she really is.”

“Note the silly aside about ‘worker led investments’, please, spare us Sandy from suburbia,” Carlson continued. “When almost 10 million actual workers were suffering, actual workers, you clapped your hands and laughed at them. Go back to Westchester, you entitled moron.”

