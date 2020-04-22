https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-criticizes-georgia-for-reopening-too-soon

President Donald Trump said that he told the governor of Georgia that he strongly disagreed with his decision to re-open some businesses after the coronavirus pandemic.

The president spoke about his conversation with Gov. Brian Kemp, also a Republican, during Wednesday’s coronavirus task force media briefing.

“I told the Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree, strongly, with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the Phase I guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia, they’re incredible people. I love those people, they are, they’re great,” the president said.

“They’ve been strong, resolute. But at the same time, he must do what he thinks is right. I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he’s doing,” he added.

Trump applauded governors for following the lockdown and social distancing guidelines, and also praised some for taking the steps to opening up their economies. Except for Georgia.

“It’s too soon,” he concluded. “It’s just too soon.”

On Monday, Gov. Kemp issued an order that “would allow gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements,” according to ABC News.

The state plan was called one of the most aggressive in the nation, and has been criticized by many who say it’s much too soon to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“They can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit, not much, because safety has to predominate, we have to have that,” said the president.

