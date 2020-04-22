http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/z5bKL0g0oXw/San-Francisco-is-closing-slow-streets-15215512.php

Starting this week, San Francisco is introducing a program that will close some streets to through traffic so pedestrians and cyclists can more safely social distance.

The “slow streets” initiative, similar to the one already rolled out in Oakland, will eventually close a dozen streets around the city to through traffic. Although some cars will still be allowed through — such as residents or emergency vehicles — the goal is to create safer streets for pedestrians to walk in when sidewalks do not allow for six feet of distance between individuals.

The rollout won’t be immediate. According to SFMTA, two or three corridors per week will be converted to the “slow streets” model. Signs and traffic cones will be put up, and SFMTA workers will be monitoring the streets for safety issues. The closures will be in effect 24 hours a day.

It’s not clear which streets will be piloted first with the program, but SFMTA listed a number of streets it may test in the coming weeks:

Photo: SFMTA

“The most important thing people can do is remain home, but when you must go out this will help allow for physical distancing,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted Tuesday morning.

Although pedestrians will be allowed in the street, they do not have the right-of-way over vehicles. The first phase of corridors was selected to mimic some of Muni’s most popular routes, allowing people to safely travel to essential services.

“The streets were chosen to supplement reduced or suspended Muni routes, while providing bicycle and pedestrian access to essential services,” SFMTA said in a statement. “Many of these streets run parallel to other major streets and transit routes. The Slow Streets are intended to provide a network of streets that prioritize walking and biking for essential trips.”

For more information about the closures, visit SFMTA’s site here.

