Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” NBC late-night host Seth Meyers said President Donald Trump’s lies, which are on “full display” amid the coronavirus pandemic, were a “terrifying show.”

Meyers said, “It was always stunning to me that people ever thought he would only lie about small stuff. I think it was shocking that he would lie about small stuff and almost a full guarantee that he would lie about bigger stuff if those bigger things if the truth of those bigger things would make him look bad. So we were just constantly watching a dress rehearsal for what is now this terrifying show.”

He continued, “This terrifying show now of, you know, these lies on full display when it really mattered.”

He added, “You know, that is also, you know, doing the content that we do every night, where you think it will move on, and be about different things, but you get stuck in this mud for lack of a better term, it’s impossible to move on because it is the same every day in that, you know, there are new things he’s, you know, lying about, but he does it with incredible consistency. You don’t want to just move on because you’re tired of talking about it, because it’s still important.”

