With the results of the Democratic presidential primary now all but certain, failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams of Georgia has begun actively campaigning to become former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate.

“I try to be straightforward because, while we hope the work speaks for itself, sometimes the work needs a hype-man,” said Abrams, who was the minority leader in the Georgia House of Representative before she campaigned for governor and lost, reports Mediaite.

“I think Vice President Biden is going to make a smart choice,” Abrams told “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin, who asked Abrams if it would be a “slap in the face” if Biden didn’t select a woman of color as his running mate.

“I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color, because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic party — the most loyal,” she said.

“Now, that loyalty isn’t just how we vote, it’s how we work,” said Abrams. “And if we want to signal that that work would continue,” she said, “then we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America.”

During an interview with Elle Magazine published last Wednesday, Abrams surprised the magazine by bucking established political convention and openly proclaiming that she should be Biden’s running mate.

“I would be an excellent running mate,” said Abrams. “I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.”

“I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve,” she said.

According to Politico, the Biden campaign plans to start a committee next month to begin vetting candidates, and the former vice president anticipates that he could have a formal shortlist of three people by July.

With that said, Democratic sources told The New York Post earlier this month that Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)is leading the pack among potential candidates. Senators Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) occupy the mid-tier of likely picks, alongside Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), whose recent habit of blasting the Trump administration has earned her criticism from the Detroit News editorial board.

Abrams reportedly occupies the bottom tier, along with several other long-shots, including the governor of New Mexico and a senator from Nevada. A campaign insider told the news agency that Abrams’ lack of experience is a political liability, and that the former vice president wants a candidate who could theoretically serve as president from day one.

