With little to do but shelter in place, some are apparently spending their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks on a little stimulation.

The adult live model site Cams.com told Secrets that it has seen a 22% surge in its traffic since the checks started arriving.

“While it remains to be seen whether the stimulus money has saved our economy, it did provide people with some fast cash to spend right now,” said Gunner Taylor, director of strategic development for FriendFinder Networks, of which Cams.com is part of.

“What’s especially interesting is that many people are splurging on adult entertainment and indulging their sexual fantasies. Since April 13, we’ve seen a 22% uptick in traffic to our livestreaming site, and tips to our models have increased by 40%,” he told us.

Some states have seen massive traffic spikes to Cams.com.

Traffic from Washington state, hit very hard by the virus, has jumped 204%. Traffic from Illinois was up 83% and from California up 43%.

But it has not gone up everywhere. In Washington, D.C., traffic is down 29%.