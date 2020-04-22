https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mississippi-tate-reeves-stay-in-place-order/2020/04/22/id/964130

It is crucial for Mississippi to extend its stay-in-place order before reopening to business, despite other states deciding to do it sooner, Gov. Tate Reeves told Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

The Mississippi Republican said on the “National Report” that, although his state has been successful in slowing the rate of spread of the coronavirus, its proximity to New Orleans, one of the main hot spots for COVID-19 in the country, makes extra caution necessary.

Reeves said another factor in his decision was the fact that Mississippi has a very transient population, especially on the Gulf coast.

However, he pointed out that some beaches in the state already have opened.

Reeves said he has spoken with law enforcement in those areas where beaches are open, and they have ensured him they have enough personnel to properly monitor and enforce the guidelines necessary for public health.

The governor emphasized that it was important for people to be able to get outside, and that there is a danger of mental health issues arising if people are cooped up inside for too long.

Reeves also stressed that, even with the extension, Mississippi’s stay-in-place order will only be 21 days in total and requested that the state’s residents hold on for just a few more days.

