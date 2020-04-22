https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/explains-lot-nyc-italy-laws-encourage-infected-covid-19-patients-sent-back-nursing-homes/

As of Wednesday April 8th 43 residents of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington had died of coronavirus in the first deadly coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Another 39 residents died at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Virginia also perished from the disease.

In New York State the law required officials to bring COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes.

TRENDING: “We Don’t Want You to Feel Like We’re Harassing You” – AWFUL! Bodycam Video Shows Business Owner Harassed and Arrested by Police for Staying Open

43% of New Jersey deaths also involve nursing homes.

In Minnesota 71% of the deaths are in nursing homes.

It happened in the UK too.

This is the same policy they used in Italy!
OMG!

This proves at least two things.
** Nursing home residents need to be protected
** The rest of America needs to be reopened in most states

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...