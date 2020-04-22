https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/explains-lot-nyc-italy-laws-encourage-infected-covid-19-patients-sent-back-nursing-homes/

As of Wednesday April 8th 43 residents of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington had died of coronavirus in the first deadly coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

Another 39 residents died at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Virginia also perished from the disease.

In New York State the law required officials to bring COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes.



Official New York policy encouraged infectious COVID-19 patients to be sent back to nursing homes Reminder: about half of COVID-19 deaths have been nursing home patients h/t @Marshmall0wpeep https://t.co/wlfqZwGawo — Bachman (@ElonBachman) April 22, 2020

43% of New Jersey deaths also involve nursing homes.

43% of NJ deaths involve nursing homes. In my county, 20% of all cases and a whopping 54% of all deaths are from these homes. In my small town we have 17 dead in one of these facilities. pic.twitter.com/mr6QsLeL3M — michael (@Realronmexico99) April 22, 2020

In Minnesota 71% of the deaths are in nursing homes.

In Minnesota, 113/160 (=71%) deaths were in nursing homes.https://t.co/7LM24BfZLt In my county, (not in Minnesota), 83% were. — Ann (@datmaven) April 22, 2020

It happened in the UK too.

This is the same policy they used in Italy!

This policy seems eerily familiar.https://t.co/ovMTkR8oBN — 10,000 Angry Vegans (@10KAVs) April 22, 2020

This proves at least two things.

** Nursing home residents need to be protected

** The rest of America needs to be reopened in most states

