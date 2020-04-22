https://www.westernjournal.com/celebrate-queen-elizabeth-iis-birthday-royal-pastry-chefs-share-cupcake-recipe-public/

Queen Elizabeth II turned 94 on Tuesday, and well-wishes poured in from around the world.

While the queen was born on April 21, her birthday is generally celebrated in June during an event called “Trooping the Colour.”

According to The Telegraph, this year’s event was set to take place on June 13 — but that was before gatherings of people were banned for health and safety reasons.

“In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”

TRENDING: Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Welcomes Baby Girl with ‘Patriotic Name’

But there’s no reason we can’t celebrate on our own, especially now that the royal pastry chefs have shared their chocolate cupcake recipe.

Will you try this royal cupcake recipe? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

On April 21, The Royal Family Instagram account shared photos of intricate, beautiful cupcakes along with the ingredients and instructions.

“Happy birthday to Her Majesty!” the account shared on Tuesday. “To celebrate The Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.”

The post also invited brave bakers to share photos of their results.

“If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some #RoyalBakes? Remember to share your creations with us!” they concluded before listing the ingredients.

The ingredients will take a bit of translating as they’re all in metric form, and unless you have some expert-level decorating skills, emulating the royal cupcakes might be tricky, but it’s worth a try!

“Happy Birthday, Your Majesty!” The Royal Family account also shared, along with black-and-white footage of the queen herself as a girl. “Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday.”

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Announces $10.8 Million Relief Fund for Communities in Need

“In this private footage from the @royalcollectiontrust, we see The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) playing with her family, including her younger sister Princess Margaret.”

“Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!”

According to Darren McGrady, the queen’s former chef, her favorite cake was a chocolate cake known simply as “chocolate birthday cake.” It was a staple in both her April 21 and June celebrations and was a recipe that dated back to Queen Victoria.

“The queen’s a chocoholic,” McGrady told Delish. “She loves chocolate. Anything on the menu that we used to prepare at the palace that had chocolate in, she would always approve and it would go to the royal table.”

Delish did a video on the cake, so you can follow along and make it as well!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

