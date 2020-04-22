https://www.dailywire.com/news/trade-adviser-peter-navarro-china-committed-four-kills-with-coronavirus-response

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro outlined on Tuesday night the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) actions following the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, accusing them of committing “four kills.”

“The Chinese might call it the four kills, the killing of Americans. Let’s walk through it,” Navarro said during an interview on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“They spawned the virus probably in that P-4 lab right there in China and then they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization,” Navarro said. “What that did over a six-week period is allow hundreds of thousands of Wuhanians basically to get on aircraft and seed the world.”

“While they were doing that, and this is just disgusting, what they did was they vacuumed up all of the world’s masks, gloves, goggles, personal protective equipment, 2 billion masks, Sean, 2 billion masks,” Navarro continued. “That’s why in Milan, New York and other places, our people didn’t have them. Now, Sean, you know what they’re doing? What they’re doing is profiteering from this crisis, charging prices for a 50-cent mask, of $3, $4, $5 and more and sending us counterfeit tests.”

“That’s the four kills, the killing of Americans and people internationally,” Navarro concluded.

