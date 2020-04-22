https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/trump-gives-brutal-response-when-asked-how-he-feels-about-mitt-romney

On Tuesday’s show of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat Gray reported that a Salt Lake Tribune reporter asked President Trump if his decision to exclude Sen. Mitt Romney from his newly formed congressional task force meant that Trump was still holding a grudge.

“Yes, it does. Yeah, I’m not a fan of Mitt Romney,” Trump said during Monday’s White House COVID-19 task force press briefing.

Trump formed the congressional task force last Thursday to oversee the progress made as states begin to reopen after closing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

