President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi: Trump ‘engaged in distractions’ amid ‘total failure’ on testing Harvard responds to Trump: Taxpayer funds will aid students affected by coronavirus Poll: More than 70 percent of Americans support coronavirus stay-at-home orders MORE said Wednesday that he disagrees “strongly” with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp‘s (R) decision to allow bowling alleys, hair salons and other businesses to reopen on Friday.

“I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he’s doing,” Trump said at a White House press briefing Wednesday.

Trump said Kemp’s decision violates guidelines the administration issued last week for states to follow before reopening parts of their economies.

The president’s comments come as Kemp said Monday that businesses allowed to reopen will be required to stagger shifts, keep workspaces six feet apart, and screen workers for respiratory illnesses and fevers.

Workers may also have to wear masks and gloves when “appropriate.”

Theaters, private social clubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen April 27 and will be required to follow the same rules.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed. The state’s shelter-in-place order expires April 30, though at-risk populations such as older individuals and people with underlying health conditions are encouraged to stay home until May 13.

“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress we all have made in this battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said at a press conference.

Kemp has faced backlash over his decision, as Georgia has tested less than 1 percent of its population for COVID-19.

There are nearly 21,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including 838 deaths.

Updated at 7:41 p.m.

