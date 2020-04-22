https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-he-strongly-disagrees-with-georgias-plan-to-reopen-state_3323155.html

President Donald Trump said that he disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s move to allow certain businesses to reopen on Friday.

“I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he’s doing,” Trump said at a White House press briefing on Wednesday night. The decision by Kemp, which he announced this week, would violate federal guidelines that are in place, said Trump.

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities,” Trump added.

Kemp, like numerous other governors, issued a statewide stay-at-home order in a move to curb the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 6, 2018. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kemp wrote on social media after the president’s comments that he appreciated the president’s “bold leadership and insight during these difficult times,” but he stressed that the move to reopen the economy is correct.

“Our next measured step is driven by data and guided by state public health officials. We will continue with this approach to protect the lives—and livelihoods—of all Georgians,” the governor added.

Under his order, theaters, restaurants, and clubs can reopen along with hair salons and bowling alleys on Friday. People have to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Bars and nightclubs will stay closed, and Georgia’s shelter-in-place order expires on April 30.

Kemp also wrote Monday: “Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, said earlier in the day that his state and five others will coordinate reopening their economies.

People walk down Jacksonville Beach in Florida on April 19, 2020. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

“We have had a meeting with all the Southeastern governors—Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” DeSantis told Fox News. “And we shared a lot of ideas. I think we will be on the same page on some stuff.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that some businesses can open at 5 p.m. starting Monday.

Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee said Monday that his state’s stay-at-home order will expire on April 30, and a number of businesses can reopen on May 1., while Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told reporters that his state will reduce restrictions on April 27, and Alabama’s stay-at-home order will expire April 30.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

