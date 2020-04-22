https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494050-trump-says-us-military-will-shoot-down-and-destroy-iranian-boats

President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi: Trump ‘engaged in distractions’ amid ‘total failure’ on testing Harvard responds to Trump: Taxpayer funds will aid students affected by coronavirus Poll: More than 70 percent of Americans support coronavirus stay-at-home orders MORE said Wednesday that he has instructed the U.S. Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian vessels that harass American ships at sea.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump tweeted.

The president did not reference any specific incident, but his tweet follows a tense encounter between Iranian and U.S. Navy ships in the Persian Gulf last week. The U.S. military said that 11 Iranian ships repeatedly made “dangerous and harassing approaches” of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy released a video of Iranian boats coming close to U.S. ships operating in the northern part of the Gulf.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) acknowledged the encounter on Sunday but claimed without evidence that American forces triggered the incident, accusing the U.S. of “unprofessional and provocative actions.”

Trump’s threat to destroy Iranian boats harassing U.S. ships is likely to exacerbate tensions with Tehran, which have run high throughout the Trump administration.

The president’s disclosure came hours after Iran claimed it had launched its first military satellite into orbit, a move that would mark an advancement of the regime’s ballistic missile program.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been a prime source of tension between Washington and Tehran since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Obama-era nuclear pact known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Still, last week’s interaction marked the first heated incident in months between Washington and Tehran.

The U.S. conducted a drone strike in early January that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the IRGC’s Quds Force, following violent demonstrations at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The Trump administration described the strike as a defensive measure aimed at preventing further attacks planned by Iran, but the move prompted questions, given a lack of information provided by the administration about Tehran’s plans.

Tensions appeared to ease following Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing U.S military personnel days after the Soleimani strike. Trump declared in an address to the nation that Iran “appears to be standing down,” saying no lives were lost in the attacks. The administration imposed fresh economic sanctions on Iran thereafter.

Last year, Iran also shot down a U.S. surveillance drone it claimed was flying over Iranian airspace, nearly prompting the U.S. to execute a retaliatory strike against Tehran.

–This report was updated at 9:21 a.m.

