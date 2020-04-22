https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/trump-tells-navy-destroy-iranian-boats-harassing-u-s-ships/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump said he directed the Navy to destroy Iranian military vessels that conduct provocative maneuvers near American ships in the Persian Gulf.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said last week that 11 small vessels belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy conducted “dangerous and harassing approaches” toward American ships.

