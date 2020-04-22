http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TyS_Ktewqng/

Cullen Tiernan, the presidential campaign spokesman for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s 2020 bid for the Democrat presidential nomination, claims more oversight of The Big Tech Masters of the Universe is needed after an alleged “error” saw him locked out of his Twitter account and threatened with permanent suspension.

A Twitter spokeswoman said that an error in the platform’s spam filter was the cause of Tiernan’s suspension, but Tiernan, who is also vice-chair of the Veteran’s Caucus of the California Democratic party, questioned why establishment politicians never seem to be affected by similar “errors.”

“I do not believe this an experience people in Democratic establishment have to confront,” said Tiernan. “Yet, for many people who challenge our endless wars and our hawkish foreign policy establishment, this is a common occurrence on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.”

“It’s a very strange feeling to be deplatformed for no real reason,” continued Tiernan. “To be told by Twitter that if you repeat an offense, your account will be permanently deactivated, when they give you no real clue what that offense was.”

“This reality speaks to the need for more oversight on Big Tech, and to the legitimate fears people have of these companies becoming more and more Orwellian.”

Iraq war veteran Gabbard, for whom Tiernan works and campaigns for, has a distinctive policy platform as an opponent of the Democrat establishment, and is one of the leading critics of American involvement in “forever wars,” backed by establishment politicians of both major parties.

Gabbard dropped out of the Democrat presidential race last month and endorsed Joe Biden.

However, she continues to be a thorn in the side of the party establishment, currently waging an ongoing defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton after the latter claimed Gabbard was a “Russian asset.”

Gabbard also declined to vote for President Donald Trump’s impeachment with the rest of her House colleagues, instead voting “present.”

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

