https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-al-gores-eyebrows-biden-stumbles-forgets-saying-climate-change-virtual-town-hall-video/
Al Gore’s eyebrows say it all.
77-year-old Joe Biden once again forgot what he was saying as he attacked President Trump from his Delaware basement.
Biden was talking to Climate Change charlatan Al Gore during a virtual town hall when he stumbled over his words and had to regroup.
You can see the confusion on Al Gore’s face as Biden babbled about non-existent “climate change.”
WATCH:
Joe Biden starts attacking Trump, forgets what he’s saying, then asks Al Gore if it’s “too late to aggress the climate change”
Watch Gore’s eyebrows: pic.twitter.com/7bA8CBieM1
— Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) April 22, 2020
