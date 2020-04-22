https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-al-gores-eyebrows-biden-stumbles-forgets-saying-climate-change-virtual-town-hall-video/

Al Gore’s eyebrows say it all.

77-year-old Joe Biden once again forgot what he was saying as he attacked President Trump from his Delaware basement.

Biden was talking to Climate Change charlatan Al Gore during a virtual town hall when he stumbled over his words and had to regroup.

You can see the confusion on Al Gore’s face as Biden babbled about non-existent “climate change.”

WATCH:

