On Tuesday, an Idaho mother was arrested in front of her children for refusing to leave a playground that was apparently closed by the city due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Video of the confrontation shows a woman later identified as Sarah Brady, 40, being cuffed for refusing to leave an area playground. “Do it,” Brady dared an officer threatening to arrest her.

“Her kids are here! Her kids are here! What is going to happen? Who’s got her kids?” another woman at the playground can be heard saying as Brady is taken away in handcuffs.

“After receiving several calls to Ada County Dispatch, Meridian Police responded to Kleiner Park on April 21 2020 at around 3:50PM,” said a press release from Meridian Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers saw that metal signage and caution tape announcing the playground closure due to COVID-19, was removed,” the department continued, adding, “Officers informed those gathered several times that the play structure was closed, and that they were welcome to utilize other areas of the park if they chose.”

After asking questions about the public playground’s closure and refusing to leave when asked, Brady was arrested and hit with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

Brady was “non-compliant and forced officers to place her under arrest to resolve the issue,” the department said. “She was arrested for trespassing.”

Some of the mothers, fed up with lockdown orders, apparently planned to go to the park to send a message of their disapproval, according to a published Facebook comment obtained by The Blaze.

“There are a BUNCH of us taking our kids to Kleiner Park in Meridian today at 3 pm to tear the tape off the playground,” the Facebook comment says. “ANYONE can join us, kids or no kids, let’s take a stand!”

Before Brady was cuffed, some of the moms asked two officers why they were being asked to leave, noting that the park was public and taxpayer funded.

At another point, the moms are directed to the park director, who said authorities were just trying to “protect” people from COVID-19. “Right. Protect us from getting Vitamin D and letting our kids play in the sunshine?” Brady responded.

According to Brady, people gathered at the open park attached to the playground were not “social distancing” or wearing masks, though officers never confronted them.

“Are you going to arrest everyone for not social distancing over there?” she asked.

The incident, which was recorded and posted to social media, quick went viral online and in the community. Within hours, about 100 angered residents gathered at Meridian City Hall to protest the arrest.

According to Fox News, Brady was booked at the local jail around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and has since made bail.

