Health officials in California revealed Tuesday that a patient in Santa Clara died from coronavirus on February 6th.

The second coronavirus death was February 17th in in Santa Clara California.

This moves the entire timeline of coronavirus in the US.

The CDC previously announced the first coronavirus death in the US was a woman in her late 50s on February 29th.

This also means the coronavirus was spreading in California in February and earlier.

And this also means that the virus is much less lethal and more widespread than the so-called “experts” believed it to be.

And, it supports last week’s study by Stanford researchers that looked at 3,300 people in Santa Clara County in California. The Stanford study revealed that 2.5% to 4.2% of people tested for COVID-19 were positive for antibodies.

The data indicates that there are between 50 to 80-fold more infections in the general population than confirmed cases.

And this is exactly what we have been reporting on the mortality rate of the coronavirus.

If California had an earlier outbreak then that would explain why the numbers today are so low.

Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci should immediately be fired.

The CDC should be revamped with better researchers.

And the US economy should reopen in most states.

SFGate reported:

Health officials said Tuesday that new autopsy results show a patient in Santa Clara, Calif., died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6, several weeks before the United States declared its first novel coronavirus death. The finding suggests that the virus was circulating in the San Francisco Bay Area earlier than previously thought. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first fatality due to coronavirus complications in the United States on Feb. 28. The patient was a resident of Kirkland, Wash. Now, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department has identified two individuals who died of COVID-19 at home on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17. The health department said samples were sent to the CDC and the results were shared Tuesday.

