World Health Organization Director Dr. Tedros is facing increased scrutiny over his ties to an organization that was designated as a terror group by US officials.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who goes by Dr. Tedros, was a leader of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front, a group that was designated as a terrorist organization by U.S. officials.

A memo from the Department of Homeland Security in 2014 details the background of the EPRDF.

The TPLF is a political group founded in 1975 in Ethiopia, as an opposition group. The TPLF engaged in prolonged armed conflict with the government of Ethiopia, which, along with other groups, it succeeded in overthrowing in 1991. The TPLF then joined the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), a political coalition that became the governing coalition in Ethiopia. The EPRDF continues to control the government of Ethiopia. The TPLF qualifies as a Tier III terrorist organization under INA section 212(a)(3)(B)(vi)(III) on the basis of its violent activities before it became part of the ruling coalition and the government of Ethiopia in May 1991.

In 2017, National Review called for the WHO to be defunded in part over Dr. Tedros ties to the terror group.

Dr. Tedros, as he likes to be called (he has a Ph.D. in community health), is a leader of Ethiopia’s brutal minority party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, a wing of the ruling Marxist-rooted Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front. He served the violently repressive regime as minister of foreign affairs from 2012 to 2016, after a stint as health minister.

Even before he was elected to lead the WHO, Dr. Tedros was hit with accusations that he had helped cover up numerous epidemics in Ethiopia during his time as the health minister of the country.

There are also claims that Dr. Tedros was aided in his campaign to lead the WHO by China.

President Donald Trump ordered the end of US payments to the World Health Organization over their bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats have been very critical of the move and said it was not the proper time to weaken the global institution.

