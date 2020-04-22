https://www.dailywire.com/news/who-the-f-do-you-think-is-working-on-the-farms-beto-melts-down-over-trump-barring-new-immigrants-to-u-s

* Warning: Graphic language. *

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke told Vanity Fair in April 2019, shortly after he entered the 2020 presidential race, that “I’m just born to be in it.”

Six months later he was just born to be out of it — polling at less than 1% and running out of cash, he bailed from the race long before the first primary was even held.

But the former Texas congressman, 46, really wants to be back in it. So he took aim at President Trump on Tuesday — on social media.

Beto went on a rant after President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would be issuing an executive order barring new immigration, which will apply to people seeking green cards.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

That set Beto off.

“An attempt to distract us from his total mismanagement (43,000 of our fellow Americans have died so far — 20,000 more than next closest country AND we’ve tested little more than 1% of U.S.). But will still have terrible consequences for America. We should take it seriously,” O’Rourke wrote on Twitter.

And he went on.

“So many of the doctors, nurses and cleaning staff in the hospitals that are literally saving this country — despite how badly bungled the President’s leadership has been — are immigrants. They came to this country for a better life and to make us a better America. And they have,” he said.

“Who the fuck do you think is working on the farms and feed lots, in the packing houses and processing plants at a time where we are struggling to feed ourselves? Who is in the kitchen? Who is picking, preparing, serving the food we eat and cleaning up afterwards?”

The rant was not well directed. First, the executive order will last just 60 days and will not affect workers who are entering the country on a temporary basis.

Second, the order applies only to the issuance of new green cards, which grants someone authorization to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis.

And third, O’Rourke’s rant implied that only immigrants are “working on the farms and feed lots, in the packing houses and processing plants,” as well as “picking, preparing, serving the food we eat and cleaning up afterwards.” For the record, plenty of native-born Americans do those jobs.

But forget facts, Beto was on a roll.

“A stain on our country’s conscience if we let it happen,” he called Trump’s order. “It will break up families, leave asylum seekers to suffer in what will become covid death camps on our southern border, and lead to more hate crimes against immigrants. This is illegal and immoral. Don’t let it happen.”

