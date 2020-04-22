https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/wow-poison-pelosi-blames-mitch-mcconnell-blocking-small-business-funding-cheered-schumer-blocking-small-business-funding/

Get behind me, Satan!

Last Thursday the PPP Loan program ran out of money. The $349 billion allotted to the program to save small businesses had already been distributed.

At least 20,000 business applications went unprocessed on Thursday and Friday.

Last Tuesday, eight days ago on April 14th, Speaker Pelosi went on late night television and congratulated Senate Democrats for blocking the crucial funding to small business owners in America.

TRENDING: This Has to Stop: Mother Handcuffed and Arrested by Police in Idaho for Letting Kids Play in a Park (VIDEO)

Pelosi made the comments on MSNBC.

Nancy Pelosi: “They [Republicans] asked for a quarter of a trillion dollars in 48 hours. I said, ‘I don’t think so.’… This all happened on the senate side and I congratulated Senate Democrats.”

Via Elizabeth Harrington.

4 days later, Nancy Pelosi went on late night TV, standing in front of her $24,000 fridge, to brag about Democrats blocking funding for small businesses “They [Republicans] asked for a quarter of a trillion dollars. “I said, ‘I don’t think so.’”pic.twitter.com/6nDVyBXf4I — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 20, 2020

Now, earlier today, Pelosi tried to blame Republican Mitch McConnell for the delay.

This woman is such a wicked liar.

Via House Judiary Republicans:

Speaker Pelosi just blamed Mitch McConnell for delaying the latest #coronavirus relief package. Seriously? The Speaker literally congratulated Senate Democrats for blocking the bill last week! pic.twitter.com/55mqa4smdI — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

