Get behind me, Satan!

Last Thursday the PPP Loan program ran out of money. The $349 billion allotted to the program to save small businesses had already been distributed.

At least 20,000 business applications went unprocessed on Thursday and Friday.

Last Tuesday, eight days ago on April 14th, Speaker Pelosi went on late night television and congratulated Senate Democrats for blocking the crucial funding to small business owners in America.

Pelosi made the comments on MSNBC.

Nancy Pelosi: “They [Republicans] asked for a quarter of a trillion dollars in 48 hours. I said, ‘I don’t think so.’… This all happened on the senate side and I congratulated Senate Democrats.”

Via Elizabeth Harrington.

Now, earlier today, Pelosi tried to blame Republican Mitch McConnell for the delay.
This woman is such a wicked liar.

Via House Judiary Republicans:

